Would a meeting with Trump entice China’s Xi to make rare ASEAN Summit appearance?

KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING: A potential meeting with United States President Donald Trump, a desire to signal further the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to China, and a keenness to advance regional trade pacts amid global tariff tensions.

These are several reasons why Chinese President Xi Jinping might make a rare appearance at the upcoming ASEAN Summit and attend its related meetings, said analysts.

They were commenting on remarks made by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last Friday (Aug 8) that he “believed” Xi would join the Oct 26 to 28 meetings in Kuala Lumpur, though Chinese authorities have yet to confirm his participation.

If confirmed, Xi’s participation would break China’s longstanding practice of sending its premier to ASEAN-related summits.

The last time a Chinese president attended an ASEAN-related summit in person was in 1997, when Jiang Zemin joined the inaugural ASEAN-China meeting. Xi’s most recent involvement was virtual, when he chaired a special ASEAN-China summit in 2021 marking 30 years of dialogue relations.

Analysts said a change in protocol would reinforce China’s message of goodwill to the region while signalling its intent to play a more visible role in shaping the bloc’s agenda.

Washington, meanwhile, has already confirmed that Trump will attend, in what would be his first ASEAN Summit appearance since 2017.

Anwar said Trump had accepted the invitation in a phone call in late July, adding that the Malaysian chairmanship aims to make the gathering “the largest and most high-profile” in the bloc’s history.