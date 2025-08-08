Commentary: Anwar holds his ground by seizing eleventh-hour deals

KUALA LUMPUR: In politics, as in opera, nothing is over till the fat lady sings. Perhaps no one knows this better than seasoned politician and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Anwar administration has been under both internal and external pressure. Controversy surrounded the government’s failure to fill vacancies in the country’s highest courts, triggering allegations last month that Mr Anwar was interfering with the judiciary.

Hundreds of lawyers thronged the streets of Putrajaya in protest, walking under the midday sun to hand over a memorandum calling for action, transparency and a Royal Commission of Inquiry.

On Jul 1, Malaysia expanded its sales and services tax (SST) to more categories of goods and services. Though selective, the changes created public uproar and ammunition for the opposition to use against Mr Anwar’s administration.

Also in early July, the US raised Malaysia's tariff rate by 1 percentage point to 25 per cent, even after Putrajaya’s efforts to negotiate with Washington.

Sensing an opening, 100-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad went for the jugular, calling for Mr Anwar to step down. The opposition coalition, Perikatan Nasional, capitalised on this wave of dissatisfaction by organising the “Turun Anwar” (Step Down Anwar) rally on Jul 26.