Analysis: Proposed SFZ in Johor’s Forest City requires political will and support from Malaysia, Singapore govts to take off

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s plan to designate Johor’s beleaguered Forest City development as a special financial zone could be a boost for Singapore-Malaysia business cooperation - if it can overcome multiple obstacles and take off as envisaged, say industry leaders.

They say such a zone will attract Singapore firms seeking lower labour and land costs and also benefit Malaysia businesses through partnerships and knowledge sharing, even as they cite challenges such as the political will and support from both governments.

Another hurdle stems from the Forest City developer’s poor financial status that could in turn determine whether it can provide the right infrastructure to attract workers and businesses, despite latest assurances from Country Garden Malaysia that it was in a strong financial position and that the development was “safe and stable”.

Mr Low Kueck Shin, the president of Johor Bahru Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), told CNA that the prospect of a financial zone in Forest City would be “a big step in the right direction” for Iskandar Malaysia and southern Johor economic corridor to realise its potential as an international metropolis.

However, he said he and other industry players are also concerned that the proposal will not take off given that it takes a lot of political will from the federal government and backing from the developer Country Garden to see it through.

“Unfortunately there have been economic projects across the country and even in Johor that have not materialised as planned. It remains to be seen whether this one will eventually be fruitful for the long term,” he added.

Last Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced during a visit to Johor that the Forest City project will be designated as a special financial zone to spur the economy in the Iskandar Malaysia region.

He outlined that the zone would offer businesses incentives to set up operations, such as a flat income tax rate of 15 per cent for skilled foreign workers compared to 30 per cent elsewhere, multiple entry visas as well as fast track entry for those who are based in Singapore, without giving details.

“I am confident this will attract many companies which are experiencing high operating costs in Singapore,” said Mr Anwar during the event which is part of a nationwide tour to gather feedback for the 2024 Budget.

Mr Anwar’s comments came amid various media reports labelling the project a “ghost town” in reference to the development’s slow pace of construction and low occupancy rates for its residential properties.

According to the project’s developer Country Garden Malaysia, as of August, the Forest City development was 15 per cent completed overall after eight years of construction work.

Moreover, only 9,000 people are living in Forest City despite having 28,000 residential units completed thus far.

Some residents have also expressed concerns that the project developer’s parent company Country Garden in China is edging towards financial default, and that this could impact the completion of the project as well as future property value