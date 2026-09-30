Anthony Loke’s new resignation offer: What’s next for him, Anwar and Malaysia’s transport projects?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s resignation in protest of former prime minister Najib Razak's conditional royal pardon took a fresh turn on Tuesday (Sep 29), with Loke saying he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have agreed it will take effect only when Najib begins his house arrest.

The move, analysts say, is calculated to limit disruption to the Cabinet and ensure continuity for key transport infrastructure projects.

It also gives Anwar some breathing space while crowdfunding to raise Najib’s court-imposed RM50 million fine by his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party continues, they add.

Observers say Loke has little room to backtrack on his decision, which his Democratic Action Party (DAP) made in line with its anti-corruption stance, however.

Failing to resign once Najib’s house arrest conditions are met – even if Loke’s offer is rejected by Anwar – would hurt the DAP's credibility, analysts noted.