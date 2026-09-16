Philippines ex-leader Duterte makes first appearance at ICC

THE HAGUE: Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte appeared in person at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the first time on Wednesday (Sep 16), as he faces charges over his "war on drugs" that killed thousands.

The 81-year-old had appeared by videolink when he was first brought to the court in The Hague, but had since skipped various hearings, with his defence team claiming he was too ill.

Dressed in a dark suit and white shirt with no tie, the former president sat with his chin resting on his hands as the proceedings opened.

Judge Joanna Korner noted his appearance in court for the first time, and said he could leave the court at any time without seeking permission from the bench.

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity, with prosecutors alleging his involvement in at least 76 murders between 2013 and 2018 during his offensive against drug users and sellers.

He is the first Asian former head of state to face trial at the ICC, which prosecutes individuals for the world's worst crimes such as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Judge Korner has set Nov 30 as the start date of the trial, which could take months or even years.

Wednesday's hearing was a "status hearing" for the parties and the judge to fix logistical details.

The only time Duterte had been seen since his arrest in March 2025 was an initial appearance via video, where he seemed confused and tired, his speech barely audible.

His defence team has argued he is not mentally fit to follow proceedings and that his condition continues to deteriorate.

In a submission published on Tuesday, Duterte's defence team said he suffered from "significant memory impairment that prevents him from retaining recent information and reliably accessing memories".

Judges are weighing whether he is mentally fit to be tried and have ordered a medical assessment by three experts.

That assessment has not been made public but Duterte's defence cited the results of examinations contained in the report.

According to the defence, these examinations showed Duterte thinks he is living in 2007 or 2008, that he is 84 or 85 years old, and that he could not recall the name of the current US president.