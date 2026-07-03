Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia: USGS

TERNATE, Indonesia: A 6.2 magnitude quake struck off eastern Indonesia on Friday (Jul 3), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The jolt struck at a depth of 120km, around 58km west of Tobelo, in North Maluku province at 11.31am local time (10.31am, Singapore time).

"I was sitting and having coffee at a roadside coffee stall when suddenly my chair started rocking. I panicked for a moment because I'm still traumatised by the past earthquakes," Umar Abbas, a resident of Ternate, around 114km away from the epicentre, told AFP.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said there was no threat of a tsunami.

Indonesia and neighbouring countries experience frequent earthquakes due to their location in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" - an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.