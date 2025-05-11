Explosions reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after US pressure and four days of fighting, but within hours explosions rang out in border cities and towns and India accused Pakistan of violating the pact.

Artillery fire and attack drones were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, the centre of much of the fighting, while blasts from air-defence systems boomed in cities under blackout, similar to the previous evening, according to authorities, residents and Reuters witnesses.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters that Pakistan had violated the understanding arrived at by the two countries earlier in the day, and that the Indian armed forces had been instructed to "deal strongly" with any repetition.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," Misri told a media briefing.

In response, the foreign ministry of Pakistan said the country was committed to the ceasefire and blamed India for the violations. "Our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," it said.