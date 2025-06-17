Logo
Asia

Thai Cabinet approves US$1.2 billion bid to host Formula 1 race in 2028
Asia

Thai Cabinet approves US$1.2 billion bid to host Formula 1 race in 2028

Thai Cabinet approves US$1.2 billion bid to host Formula 1 race in 2028

Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Jun 15, 2025, in Montreal, Quebec. (File photo: Reuters/Rudy Carezzevoli)

17 Jun 2025 04:17PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2025 04:35PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand's Cabinet has approved a US$1.2 billion bid to host a Formula 1 street race in its capital Bangkok in 2028, government officials said on Tuesday (Jun 17).

If successful, the Thai capital would win a contract to host a race each year from 2028 to 2032, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub told a news conference.

"In the next 2-3 years, Thailand will have world-class competition, which we never thought would actually happen in Thailand," Jirayu said.

Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong told reporters the bid is worth about 40 billion baht (US$1.23 billion).

In March, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali and said Thailand would commission a feasibility study into hosting a Grand Prix on a Bangkok street circuit from 2028.

Hosting the race will help promote tourism, a key driver of Thailand's economy, the government has said.

Formula 1 already has a crowded schedule of 24 races around the world, with four in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Singapore Grand Prix in Southeast Asia.

Thailand has an FIA-accredited track in Buriram in the northeast of the country, which currently hosts a round of the MotoGP motorcycling world championships, but the proposal is for a street race in the kingdom's capital.

Source: Reuters/dc

Related Topics

Thailand F1 Formula One
