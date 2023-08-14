Fertiliser shortage pushes Indonesia to seek natural alternatives made from animal waste

BONTANG: Despite facing a fertiliser shortage, Indonesia said it is not curbing exports or shifting production to meet domestic needs.

Instead, the government is encouraging farmers to use natural fertilisers made from animal waste.

Farmers rely on fertilisers to ensure healthy produce, by supplying the right balance of nutrients to the soil.

The country's biggest urea fertiliser producer Pupuk Kalimantan Timur said it is not scaling back on exports as it has a moral responsibility to ensure food security in the broader Southeast Asian region.