How has the Global South shaped developments at the G20 summit?

The “Global South” is a term that was used repeatedly at the G20 meetings over the weekend in New Delhi, India, with much of the summit’s agenda and declaration focused on developing countries, said observers.

“Clearly, the agenda and the declaration were focused very much on the challenges of the Global South. To that extent, (the G20 summit was) an extremely important event for the Global South,” said Mr Vikram Nehru, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

“There were concerns about food security, reforming the multilateral global institutions, financial stability … (and concerns about) the war in the Ukraine were about its implications for global stability.”

India's emphasis on inclusive growth and support for the developing world was evident at the G20 summit, particularly with the African Union being made a permanent member of the bloc, said observers.

After the permanent inclusion of the 55-member African Union in the G20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Let us also do whatever we can for the development of the Global South”.