Motorists to pay new Genting Highlands road charges from May 28, starting at US$0.80

KUALA LUMPUR: From Thursday (May 28), motorists driving to Genting Highlands will have to pay a charge depending on their vehicle.

Under the new system announced by Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd (LCSB) - the authorised operator for Jalan Genting Highlands - motorists will have to pay between RM3.30 and RM25 (between US$0.80 and US$6.30) for access to the popular hill resort area.

Exemptions are made for those riding motorcycles as well as emergency vehicles at the two entrypoints: Genting Sempah and the Gohtong Jaya roundabout.

Civil servants who work at government institutions on the hill and drive private vehicles are also exempt from the road fee.

Cars and vans in Class 1 will be charged RM5 per entry, while medium-sized lorries in Class 2 will be charged RM15.

Heavy lorries under Class 3 will be charged RM25, while taxis - which fall under vehicles in Class 4 - will be charged RM3.30. Buses, meanwhile, will be charged RM5.

Vehicles under Classes 2, 3, 5 and 5 must also enter through the “Lorong Khas” lanes or licence plate recognition (LPR) lanes, said LCSB.

In the second phase of the charge rollout, LCSB will also extend “preferential schemes” from Jun 28 to permanent residents of Genting Highland. They can register up to two Class 1 vehicles per household.

In the meantime, these residents will not be impacted by the road charge.