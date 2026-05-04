German chancellor downplays row with Trump after troop drawdown announced

BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he must accept that President Donald Trump does not share his opinions in order to work with the United States within NATO, but stressed there was no link between their rift and a planned troop drawdown.

Merz dismissed suggestions that his criticism of US war planning in Iran had sparked Washington's Friday (May 1) announcement that the US would reduce its military presence in Germany, its largest European base, by 5,000 soldiers, and repeated his commitment to the transatlantic alliance.

Merz had questioned whether Trump had an exit plan for the Middle East and said the US was being "embarrassed" in talks with Iran. Trump later called Merz an "ineffectual" leader.

"I have to accept that the American president has a different view on these issues than we do. But that does not change the fact that I remain convinced that the Americans are important partners for us," Merz told public broadcaster ARD in an interview due to be aired later on Sunday.

Asked whether US plans to reduce its troop presence in Germany had anything to do with the spat between the two leaders, Merz said, "There is no connection."