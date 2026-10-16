Malaysia's palm oil industry steps up fire prevention efforts as 'Godzilla' El Nino fuels haze woes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil industry is stepping up efforts to prevent and manage forest fires as a prolonged drought driven by El Nino raises concerns over both crop production and the sector's environmental reputation.

Industry players, led by major plantation companies, have pledged to strengthen joint monitoring and fire prevention efforts, including closer cooperation with local communities and small farm operators to tackle hotspots that contribute to transboundary haze.

"The weather is extraordinary this year. Godzilla El Nino, whatever you call it," said Patrick Ng, director of operations at KLK Plantations, describing the prolonged dry spell affecting parts of Indonesia.

"Just imagine 100 days without rain. In some areas, 110 or 120 days, not a single drop."

Ng warned that the prolonged dry spell was also starting to affect palm oil production in Indonesia.

"You will see some effects very soon because when you get four months with no rain, abortion of fruits is going to come," he added.

The industry's efforts come as Southeast Asia grapples with another haze season, with smoke from fires in Indonesia affecting air quality across parts of the region.