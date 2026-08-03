The hidden dangers behind India’s viral ‘snowy’ tourist spot

KISHANGARH, India: In India’s western state of Rajasthan, a vast white expanse draws thousands of visitors each day. At first glance, the 350-acre site resembles a wintry, snow-covered landscape complete with gleaming ridges.

But this winter wonderland is far from natural. It is, in fact, a dumping ground for marble slurry waste produced by the Kishangarh region’s marble processing facilities.

In recent years, the site has become an unlikely tourist attraction, with mostly domestic visitors travelling from across India to capture unique photographs. Some have likened it to Switzerland, while others say it reminds them of Santorini in Greece.

“My son has visited this place a couple of times. He said it’s very beautiful and insisted I must come,” said Jameel Ahmad Abdul Hameed Moomin, who travelled from Maharashtra with his family to experience the unusual scenery at the Kishangarh marble dumping yard.