The hidden dangers behind India’s viral ‘snowy’ tourist spot
A 350-acre white expanse of marble waste in Kishangarh, western India, has become an unlikely tourist destination.
KISHANGARH, India: In India’s western state of Rajasthan, a vast white expanse draws thousands of visitors each day. At first glance, the 350-acre site resembles a wintry, snow-covered landscape complete with gleaming ridges.
But this winter wonderland is far from natural. It is, in fact, a dumping ground for marble slurry waste produced by the Kishangarh region’s marble processing facilities.
In recent years, the site has become an unlikely tourist attraction, with mostly domestic visitors travelling from across India to capture unique photographs. Some have likened it to Switzerland, while others say it reminds them of Santorini in Greece.
“My son has visited this place a couple of times. He said it’s very beautiful and insisted I must come,” said Jameel Ahmad Abdul Hameed Moomin, who travelled from Maharashtra with his family to experience the unusual scenery at the Kishangarh marble dumping yard.
The viral tourist attraction first became popular after comedian Kapil Sharma used it as a backdrop in his 2015 comedy film. Since then, its striking white expanse has featured in several Bollywood films and music videos.
The area even has its own Google Maps listing as a tourist attraction, called “Dumping Yard Kishangarh”, boasting a 4.4-star rating from more than 6,800 reviews. Reviewers praised its surreal landscape and shared tips on the best times to visit.
The site has also become a social media sensation, with influencers and photographers helping propel it to viral fame.
Several local businesses are cashing in on the hype, promoting the site as a unique destination for pre-wedding photo and video shoots. Some packages even include horse rides as part of the experience.
GROWING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
But beneath the dazzling spectacle – and in the air around it – the same site is facing scrutiny over pollution, groundwater quality and its impact on nearby villages.
Every day, nearly 2 million liters of marble slurry waste, carried in by hundreds of trucks, is dumped at the yard. Yet visitors, seemingly unaware of – or unbothered by – the potential health risks, continue posing for photographs as trucks unload fresh waste in full view. Some even lie directly on the marble slurry deposits for pictures.
Researchers say the fine marble dust can cause respiratory diseases and other health issues, and turn the surrounding area into an unlivable wasteland.
“There is a significant increase in calcium carbonate levels … Over time, the land has turned barren and lost fertility, and the water has developed high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), making it unfit for drinking,” said Subroto Dutta, head of the department of environmental science at Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University.
HEALTH RISKS EMERGE
For the city of Kishangarh, the beauty of the gleaming white plateaus comes at a steep cost. Over 200,000 industry workers and nearby residents are regularly exposed to the contamination, a 2022 study by the Central University of Rajasthan found.
“In our village, the fluoride level in the water is high. Because of this, the soil is hardening and crop production has gone down. Children and elderly people are also facing health problems,” said local resident Mona Gujjar.
A February 2025 study on a similar marble waste dump yard elsewhere in Rajasthan revealed potential asbestos exposure.
Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous mineral which can become airborne when marble is processed. Inhaling dust containing asbestos can pose serious health risks, including lung cancer.
In Kishangarh, workers at the dump yard usually cover their faces with towels or masks and shield their eyes with sunglasses, while tourists and their children explore the site unmasked.
Researchers say the landfill is being run without proper safeguards to protect human health and the environment, and have criticised the lack of warning signs alerting tourists to the potential risks.
The Kishangarh Marble Association said it has not received any health-related complaints and maintains that the dumpsite has not affected surrounding agricultural land.
When contacted by CNA, Rajasthan state officials did not comment on the concerns, except to note that they would be drawing up new guidelines to prevent unregulated dumping, and action would be taken against violations.
Beyond regulatory action, environmental experts and locals have called for the wastewater generated in marble and granite cutting to be treated and recycled, rather than discharged into open dumping sites.