Israel-Iran conflict’s impact on oil prices ‘fairly contained’ so far: IMF deputy

SINGAPORE: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Iran sends markets into a tailspin.

The international financial institution’s first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath said that while oil prices have risen, they appear to show limited volatility at the moment.

“As of now, the movements in oil prices have been fairly orderly,” she told CNA on Wednesday (Jun 18).

“They've gone up some, but there has not been a dramatic increase in oil prices. At the levels at which they are right now, the impact should be fairly contained for the world.”

Oil prices have gained about 10 per cent since Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military structure around a week ago. Both sides have been engaged in retaliatory aerial attacks ever since.

Markets are bracing for disruptions to supplies if the conflict continues to escalate. Iran has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for oil trade linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

“A lot depends upon the scale of this conflict and whether it becomes a broader conflict, in which case, of course, the consequences could be much more severe,” Gopinath said.