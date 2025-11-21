India's ancient monuments crumble under the weight of severe pollution, climate change

NEW DELHI: Damage to the historic Red Fort in India’s capital city is impossible to ignore.

Run a hand across its centuries-old walls and soot comes away easily – residue from decades of pollution from vehicle emissions, construction and factories.

These deposits could permanently compromise the Mughal-era monument if urgent action is not taken, say researchers.

It is just one example of the new, critical threat faced by Indian monuments which have stood for centuries as testaments to the country’s rich history.

From erratic weather patterns to severe air pollution, climate change is eroding the very foundations of the Red Fort and other heritage sites.

In Rajasthan, part of the 12th-century Sonar Fort in Jaisalmer collapsed in August last year after being battered by unusually heavy rains. The fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, suffered from a lack of maintenance.

Pollution and acid rain have also caused visible discolouration to India’s most iconic monument – the Taj Mahal.

BUILDING RESILIENCE

Humayan’s Tomb in New Delhi, also a UNESCO World Heritage site, is under threat from unpredictable rainstorms, air pollution and slow upkeep after standing for 500 years.

Polluted water seeping into the structure threatens to weaken it from within.