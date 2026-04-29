‘On the verge of closing down’: India’s aviation industry under strain as fuel costs surge

MUMBAI: India’s aviation sector is facing intensifying pressure, with major carriers warning of severe financial stress driven by rising fuel costs and prolonged flight routes amid tensions in the Middle East.

The Federation of Indian Airlines – representing carriers that include Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet – has sought government support, saying the industry is under extreme strain.

In a letter to the country’s civil aviation ministry dated Sunday (Apr 26), the federation warned that the industry is “on the verge of closing down or of stopping its operations”.

It is seeking a return to COVID-19 era cost caps on aviation turbine fuel and a reduction or deferment in taxes.

DOUBLE WHAMMY

India, which imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, is particularly vulnerable to global price shocks.

International oil markets have been thrown into turmoil by the Iran war, which is squeezing energy supplies and compounding the financial pressure on airlines.

Jet fuel alone accounts for nearly 40 per cent of airline costs.

The Indian airlines said the situation has made both international and domestic operations largely unviable, resulting in significant losses for the aviation sector this month.