India, EU move closer to ‘mother of all deals’ as trade talks gain urgency amid global shifts

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union are set to push forward a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA), as the bloc’s top leaders meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week for high-stakes talks that could reshape bilateral commerce.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are in New Delhi ahead of the EU-India Summit on Tuesday (Jan 27), where they hope to make progress on what has been dubbed in India as the “mother of all deals”.

For Indian exporters, the timing could hardly be more critical.

Many are grappling with sharply higher United States tariffs – some as steep as 50 per cent – in their biggest export market.