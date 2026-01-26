India to slash tariffs on cars to 40% in trade deal with EU: Sources

NEW DELHI: India plans to slash tariffs on cars imported from the European Union to 40 per cent per cent from as high as 110 per cent, sources said, in the biggest opening yet of the country's vast market as the two sides close in on a free trade pact that could come as early as Tuesday (Jan 27).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has agreed to immediately reduce the tax on a limited number of cars from the 27-nation bloc with an import price of more than ‍15,000 euros (US$17,739), two sources briefed on the ⁠talks ‍told Reuters.

This will be further lowered to 10 per cent over time, they added, easing access to the Indian market for European automakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The sources declined to be identified as the talks are confidential and could be ⁠subject to last-minute changes. India's commerce ministry and the European Commission declined to comment.

PACT ALREADY DUBBED "MOTHER OF ALL DEALS"

India and the EU are expected to announce on ‍Tuesday the conclusion of protracted negotiations for the free trade pact, after which the two sides will finalise the details and ratify what is being called "the mother of all deals".

The pact could expand bilateral trade and lift Indian exports of goods such as textiles and jewellery, which have been hit by 50 per cent US tariffs since late August.

India is the world's third-largest car market by sales after the US and China, but its domestic auto industry has been one of the most protected. New Delhi currently levies tariffs of 70 per cent and 110 per cent on imported cars, a level often criticised by executives, including Tesla chief Elon Musk.