Fire at training centre in India's Lucknow kills at least 15

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, most of them students, were killed in a fire at an animation training centre in Lucknow city in northern India on Monday (Jun 22), authorities said.

The fire broke out in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, the capital of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reported.

The building housed a pet shop and veterinary clinic on the lower floors and a study centre and an animation studio above.

News footage showed a group of men in uniform carrying bodies as a crowd gathered nearby.

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About 21 students were present when the fire broke out, police said, adding that two were seriously injured and four were stable.

The centre trained students to create animations, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters.

Videos on social media showed people climbing out of broken windows. One video appeared to show a man falling from an upper floor while trying to escape. Local media said he survived and was hospitalised.