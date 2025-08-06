Four dead, 100 missing after flash flood washes out Indian Himalayan town

DEHRADUN, India: A flash flood driving a torrent of mud smashed into a town in India's Himalayan region on Tuesday (Aug 5), killing at least four people with around 100 others missing.

The roaring waters tore down a narrow mountain valley, demolishing buildings as the flood barrelled into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state.

"It is a serious situation," Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

"We have received information about four deaths and around 100 people missing. We pray for their safety."

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Videos broadcast on Indian media showed a terrifying surge of muddy water sweeping away multi-storey apartment blocks in the tourist region.

Several people could be seen running before being engulfed by the dark waves of debris that uprooted entire buildings.

Uttarakhand State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said rescue teams had been deployed "on a war footing".