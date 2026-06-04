Indian police arrest hotel owner after deadly fire

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested the owner of a New Delhi hotel where a fire killed 21 people, as investigators probe safety failures.

Police said owner Lavkesh Bajaj was arrested late on Wednesday (Jun 3), hours after the blaze gutted the building, killing at least nine Indians and several foreigners.

Two foreigners have so far been identified - one a citizen of Liberia and another from Mozambique.

Building fires in India are common due to a lack of firefighting equipment and routine disregard for safety regulations.