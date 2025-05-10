Pakistan continuing 'blatant escalation' on border, says Indian army  

NEW DELHI: The Indian army said on Saturday (May 10) that Pakistan was continuing its "blatant escalation" with drone strikes and using other munitions along India's western border, and its "enemy designs" would be thwarted.

Multiple "enemy armed drones" were spotted over the holy city of Amritsar in India's border state of Punjab, the army said in a post on X.

"The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units. Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable."

Pakistani officials earlier said a military operation had been launched against India, and multiple bases in the country had been hit. The planning minister said on local television that "special measures" had been taken to avoid civilian targets and that they were targeting locations that had been used to target Pakistan.

Following the announcement of Pakistan's retaliation, residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir said they heard loud explosions at multiple places in the region, including the two big cities of Srinagar and Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.

“Explosions that we are hearing today are different from the ones we heard the last two nights during drone attacks,” said Shesh Paul Vaid, the region’s former top police official and Jammu resident. “It looks like a war here.”

Vaid said explosions were heard from areas with military bases.