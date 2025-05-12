India's military warns against ceasefire violations, Pakistan denies any breaches

NEW DELHI/MUZAFFARABAD: The Indian military sent a "hotline message" to Pakistan on Sunday (May 11) about violations of a ceasefire agreed this week and informed it of New Delhi's intent to respond if it was repeated, a top India army officer said, while the Pakistan military's spokesman denied any breaches of the ceasefire.

India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) was speaking as a fragile ceasefire appeared to be holding after both sides blamed the other for initial violations on Saturday night.

"No violation is being made by the Pakistan army or armed forces of the ceasefire," said Pakistan's military spokesman during a press conference with representation from the country's air force and navy.

The truce announced on Saturday followed four days of intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours. In the worst fighting in nearly three decades, they fired missiles and drones at each other's military installations, killing almost 70 people.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Diplomacy and pressure from the United States helped secure the ceasefire deal when it seemed that the conflict was spiralling alarmingly. But within hours of its coming into force, artillery fire was witnessed in Indian Kashmir, the centre of much of last week's fighting.

Blasts from air-defence systems boomed in cities near the border under a blackout, similar to those heard during the previous two evenings, according to local authorities, residents and Reuters witnesses.