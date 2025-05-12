Military officials of India and Pakistan to discuss next steps, says India as ceasefire holds

JAMMU, India: The military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan will discuss on Monday (May 12) the next steps for the nuclear-armed neighbours after a ceasefire returned calm to the border, following their fiercest fighting in nearly three decades.

There were no reports of explosions or projectiles overnight, after some initial ceasefire violations, with the Indian Army saying that Sunday was the first peaceful night in recent days along the border, although some schools remain closed.

Saturday's ceasefire in the Himalayan region, announced by US President Donald Trump, followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy and pressure from Washington.

India's military sent a "hotline" message to Pakistan on Sunday about the previous day's ceasefire violations, flagging New Delhi's intent to respond to further such incidents, a top Indian army officer said.

A spokesman for Pakistan's military denied any violations.

In a statement on Saturday, India's foreign ministry said both sides' director generals of military operations would speak with each other on Monday at noon (6.30am GMT).

Pakistan has not made any comment on plans for a call.