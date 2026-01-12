India proposes forcing smartphone makers to give source code in security overhaul

NEW DELHI: India proposes requiring smartphone makers to share source code with the government and make several software changes as part of a raft of security measures, prompting behind-the-scenes opposition from giants like Apple and Samsung.

The tech companies have countered that the package of 83 security standards, which would also include a requirement to alert the government to major software updates, lacks any global precedent and risks revealing proprietary details, according to four people familiar with the discussions and a Reuters review of confidential government and industry documents.

The plan is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost security of user data as online fraud and data breaches increase in the world's second-largest smartphone market, with nearly 750 million phones.

IT Secretary S. Krishnan told Reuters that "any legitimate concerns of the industry will be addressed with an open mind", adding it was "premature to read more into it".

A ministry spokesperson said it could not comment further due to ongoing consultation with tech companies on the proposals.