Indians protest election chief as police probe harassment claims

NEW DELHI: Indians rallied for a third day on Sunday (Oct 4) demanding the election commission chief's resignation, while police launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against officers during protests in New Delhi a day earlier.

Protests began on Friday demanding the Election Commission of India (ECI) chief Gyanesh Kumar step down, alleging wrongdoing during a large-scale voter-roll revision that has removed millions of names from the lists.

The ECI has rejected allegations of wrongdoing. Kumar himself has not commented.

Thousands marched in Mumbai on Sunday, waving Indian flags, demanding Kumar step down.

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Protesters have included supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) - which began in May as a satirical online movement, and succeeded in its campaign to oust the then education minister.

"Mumbai is out on the streets again for free and fair elections!" CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke said in a social media post on Sunday.

"Solidarity with all the protestors," he added. "All Indians need to come together. It's now or never!"