India's LGBTQ activists continue to fight long battle for same-sex unions

NEW DELHI: Activists hoping that India’s top court would grant queer couples the right to marry the person of their choice were left disappointed after it did not do so on Tuesday (Oct 17).

India's chief justice DY Chandrachud said the right to choose a partner “goes to the root of the right of life and liberty” protected by the Indian constitution, but the decision on whether to legalise same-sex unions was ultimately left to parliament.

The verdict has drawn criticism for being discriminatory and not giving basic rights to the group, with some saying the Supreme Court did not do its job of protecting the marginalised community’s rights.

The Supreme Court has asked the government to form a committee with the aim of granting rights relating to adoption, succession, and forming civil unions to queer couples.

Activists said the result does not move the needle on civil liberties for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people.

While it is now lawful in various parts of the world, most countries in Asia remain opposed to legalising same-sex marriage.

The court ruling came five years after a historic 2018 judgment, when the Supreme Court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex.