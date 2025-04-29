India shuts over half of Kashmir tourist spots in security review

SRINAGAR, India: More than half of the tourist destinations in India's insurgency-torn Kashmir region have been closed to the public from Tuesday (Apr 29), according to a government order reviewed by Reuters, in a bid to tighten security after last week's attack on holiday-makers.

The assailants segregated men, asked their names and targeted Hindus before shooting them at close range in the Pahalgam area, killing 26 people, officials and survivors said.

India has identified two of the three attackers as "terrorists" from Pakistan waging a violent revolt in Muslim-majority Kashmir. Pakistan has denied any role and called for a neutral probe.

Hindu-majority India accuses Islamic Pakistan of funding and encouraging militancy in Kashmir, the Himalayan region both nations claim in full but rule in part. Islamabad says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to a Kashmiri demand for self-determination.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have increased since the attack, along with calls in India for action against Pakistan.

Delhi and Islamabad have taken a raft of measures against each other since the Kashmir attack. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty – an important river-sharing pact. Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.