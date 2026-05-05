What we know about big wins for Modi's BJP in India's state elections - and why it matters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party scored a landmark victory in the opposition stronghold of West Bengal state on Monday (May 4).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 206 out of 294 seats in the legislative assembly, its very first victory in the state of more than 100 million people it had never governed before.

The result was the centrepiece of a broader electoral surge for the BJP.

Across five states and territories that voted in April and May, the party also retained Assam and held Puducherry with its allies.

The BJP and its coalition now govern 20 of India's 28 states, leaving only a handful outside its influence.

WHAT WAS AT STAKE?

In India, state elections often have a more direct impact on the daily lives of the country’s 1.4 billion people than national elections.

State governments control key areas such as policing, education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

At the same time, the federal government wields significant influence through funding decisions, creating potential friction when rival parties are in power at different levels.

The state elections this year were particularly significant for the BJP, which lost its majority in the national parliament in June 2024.

Modi and his team have since focused on winning every state election.

Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and global tensions linked to the Middle East conflict, the results were widely seen as a barometer of national momentum ahead of the next general election in 2029.