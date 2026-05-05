What we know about big wins for Modi's BJP in India's state elections - and why it matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party scored a landmark victory in the opposition stronghold of West Bengal on Monday (May 4) - a state that the party has never ruled before.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party scored a landmark victory in the opposition stronghold of West Bengal state on Monday (May 4).
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 206 out of 294 seats in the legislative assembly, its very first victory in the state of more than 100 million people it had never governed before.
The result was the centrepiece of a broader electoral surge for the BJP.
Across five states and territories that voted in April and May, the party also retained Assam and held Puducherry with its allies.
The BJP and its coalition now govern 20 of India's 28 states, leaving only a handful outside its influence.
WHAT WAS AT STAKE?
In India, state elections often have a more direct impact on the daily lives of the country’s 1.4 billion people than national elections.
State governments control key areas such as policing, education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.
At the same time, the federal government wields significant influence through funding decisions, creating potential friction when rival parties are in power at different levels.
The state elections this year were particularly significant for the BJP, which lost its majority in the national parliament in June 2024.
Modi and his team have since focused on winning every state election.
Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and global tensions linked to the Middle East conflict, the results were widely seen as a barometer of national momentum ahead of the next general election in 2029.
WHY THE WEST BENGAL WIN WAS SO SIGNIFICANT
West Bengal has long been a fortress of opposition politics.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a fierce critic of Modi and a key member of India's opposition alliance, has governed the state since 2011.
But her administration had faced mounting criticism over issues such as corruption allegations, unemployment and women's safety. Infiltration into India was also a key issue for the state which borders Bangladesh.
The BJP mounted an intensive campaign led by Modi, his closest aide and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as several senior party leaders, focusing on what they called illegal immigration from Bangladesh and the weak local economy under Banerjee.
"The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever," Modi said on social media when election results emerged. "People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed."
Analysts said the outcome reflects a convergence of factors - the BJP’s highly organised campaign machinery and controversial revisions to voter rolls that critics say disproportionately affected minority communities.
The removal of about 12 per cent of West Bengal's 76 million voters played a role in the BJP's win, said Dr Ronojoy Sen, senior research fellow and research lead at the Institute of South Asian Studies and the South Asian Studies Programme in the National University of Singapore.
But the scale of the victory suggests broader shifts, Dr Sen told CNA.
He pointed to significant anti-incumbent sentiment and a general feeling that Banerjee might have lost touch with the electorate.
Banerjee suffered a personal blow, losing her own seat of Bhabanipur to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by more than 15,000 votes.
"The anti-incumbents ... combined with the BJP's formidable electoral machinery and planning at both the central level as well as at the micro level, resulted in this extraordinary victory for the BJP in Bengal," Dr Sen said.
MORE SETBACKS FOR THE OPPOSITION
Besides securing victory in West Bengal, the BJP also returned to power in the northeastern state of Assam for the third time in a row and held the small coastal territory of Puducherry with allies.
In Kerala, a Congress-led alliance defeated the Left Democratic Front, marking an end to the last remaining Communist-led state government in India.
In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned politician C Joseph Vijay stunned observers when his new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) defeated the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
The DMK is also a vocal rival of Modi. The party, along with West Bengal’s former ruling TMC party, were the main pillars of the Congress-led opposition INDIA alliance.
Taken together, the losses are expected to weaken the opposition as Modi looks ahead to 2029, when he will contest for a record fourth term in office.
WHY THE BJP’S WINS MATTER
The victories put Modi on a stronger footing as he navigates a series of economic and foreign policy challenges, including high unemployment rates and trade negotiations with the United States.
They also consolidate the BJP's hold in eastern India, said political analyst Sushila Ramaswamy.
"It's a tremendous victory," she said.
"It also shows the electoral machinery of the BJP, how effective and how much detail goes into their election campaign. And it establishes the BJP as the dominant party in the country."
IMPACT ON NATIONAL ELECTION
The results are likely to shape the political landscape heading into India’s next general election in 2029.
The BJP and its allies held 141 out of 245 seats in the Upper House before Monday’s results – short of the two-thirds majority needed to change the Constitution.
Its victory in West Bengal sends 16 members to the Upper House, which means it could eventually fill those seats with its members, taking the party up to the national threshold.
For the opposition, the results are a wake-up call, Dr Sen said.
Even so, he noted some bright spots for the opposition, with the Congress-led alliance back in power in Kerala and the new TVK party’s victory in Tamil Nadu.
“It's extraordinary that a new party has performed so well. There's really no precedent in politics for that,” he told CNA.
“So the opposition will have to rethink their strategies,” he added. “They have not run out of tools and strategies to counter the hegemony of the BJP.”
Upcoming state elections, particularly in northern India, will offer further clues about whether that revival is possible.
“That will also give an opportunity to gauge where the opposition stands vis-à-vis the BJP,” Dr Sen said. “So, yes, it is a moment for the opposition to regroup and rethink.”