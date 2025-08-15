Indian PM Modi vows to protect farmers, pushes self-reliance amid Trump tariff tensions

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country on Friday (Aug 15) to move towards more self-reliance, manufacture everything from fertilisers to jet engines and EV batteries, and vowed to protect farmers in the face of a trade conflict with Washington.

Modi was addressing the nation on the occasion of its Independence Day at a time when New Delhi has been struggling with US President Donald Trump's punishing tariffs imposed on Indian goods and the collapse of trade talks, largely due to differences over imports of American farm and dairy products.

"Farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers are our top priorities," Modi said in his customary annual address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

"Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers," he said.

Modi did not mention the tariffs or the US in his speech that lasted nearly two hours.

Last week, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations.

The new import tax will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent – among the highest levied on any US trading partner.