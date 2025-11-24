India's Tejas jet-maker HAL calls Dubai crash an isolated occurrence

India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said on Monday (Nov 24) the crash of a Tejas fighter jet in Dubai last week was an isolated occurrence caused by exceptional circumstances, without providing further details.

On Friday, a Tejas fighter jet crashed in a ball of fire in front of horrified spectators during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow. The Indian Air Force has said it will set up a court of inquiry to investigate the cause.

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics manufactures the aircraft, which is powered by General Electric engines. Both companies have said they will support the investigation.