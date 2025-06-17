Indonesian minister’s denial of 1998 mass rapes slammed by activists, officials

JAKARTA: An Indonesian minister’s denial of mass rapes that took place during the country’s 1998 riots has been slammed by rights activists and the National Commission on Violence Against Women.

Culture Minister Fadli Zon’s remarks that the mass rapes were “all hearsay” and “rumours” have incited fresh concerns over the government’s plan to release new history books that some historians say omit major human rights violations.

"What actually happened? We never truly know, as there has never been any hard evidence. Who said it was mass rape? It was all hearsay, and such rumours won't resolve anything," Fadli said in a podcast last week with media outlet IDN Times.

He was discussing the government’s plan to revise the country’s official historical narrative by launching a new 10-volume series of history books during Indonesia’s Independence Day on Aug 17.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The project has been panned by historians in recent weeks, after a 30-page draft outline began circulating in limited circles.

Fadli’s remarks on the mass rapes flew in the face of past findings, including that by a government-sanctioned fact-finding team whose report documented 85 cases of sexual violence, including 52 rapes, in 1998.

The report was received by former President BJ Habibie, who expressed regret over the violence, noted Commissioner Dahlia Madanih of the National Commission on Violence Against Women on Sunday (Jun 15).

“Denying the official findings of the fact-finding team is denying the collective work of this nation in the pursuit of justice,” Dahlia said, as reported by Indonesian news agency Antara.

“The survivors have borne the burden in silence for too long. This denial is not only painful but also perpetuates impunity,” she said.

The unrest in Indonesia in 1998 arose from economic turmoil and mounting anger at former President Suharto’s authoritarian rule. Chinese-Indonesians were targeted in riots that broke out in various cities in May that year, days before Suharto resigned.