From farms to labs, Indonesia bets on better seeds to boost food security

KARAWANG, Indonesia: On fertile fields in Karawang regency in Indonesia’s West Java province, farmer Kang Haji Enda tends to rows of cauliflower, tomatoes and chillies – crops that have sustained his livelihood for more than a decade.

But behind each harvest lies a crucial decision: choosing the right seeds.

Enda says that process is far from straightforward and comes down to trial and error.

“To find out if seeds are of good quality, we must be willing to experiment – comparing different seeds to see which performs best,” he told CNA, adding that the right varieties can mean higher yields, stronger crops and better revenue.

“As farmers, we also need to make a profit, so we focus on high-quality seeds that the market prefers.”

Across Indonesia, farmers like Enda are at the centre of a growing national push to improve agricultural productivity as the government accelerates its goal of food self-sufficiency by 2027.

SEEDS THAT WITHSTAND CLIMATE CHANGE

Among the varieties that Enda relies on is the M72 eggplant, known for its resilience and strong market appeal.

Farmers say it produces fruit with good colour and size, while also being resistant to viruses and extreme weather conditions – an increasingly important trait as climate patterns grow more unpredictable.