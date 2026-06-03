Logo
Logo

Asia

Indonesia arrests former head of President Prabowo’s flagship free meal scheme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia arrests former head of President Prabowo’s flagship free meal scheme

The scheme was linked to cases of food poisoning that have reportedly affected at least 33,000 children as of April.

Indonesia arrests former head of President Prabowo’s flagship free meal scheme

Elementary schoolchildren eating food prepared by the government's free meal programme at a classroom in Jakarta, on Jun 23, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

03 Jun 2026 07:20PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2026 07:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Attorney General's Office (AGO) said on Wednesday (Jun 3) that three former officials of the National Nutrition Agency, including its recently fired chief, have been arrested over alleged violations relating to an ambitious free-meal programme.

The case is related to graft allegations, the office said.

Two sources, requesting anonymity, told Reuters that AGO personnel raided the agency's headquarters at 2am local time on Wednesday in multiple vehicles. 

The building remained under lockdown at 11am, and employees who were meant to report for duty were not allowed to enter the premises.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

This came just hours after President Prabowo Subianto sacked the head of the agency, Dadan Hindayana. 

Dadan, an entomologist who had led the National Nutrition Agency since its inception in late 2024, stands accused of "crimes in the management" of the scheme, Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi of the AGO told reporters in Jakarta.

The programme was a key part of Prabowo's presidential campaign, and the government has budgeted at least US$15 billion for an ambitious bid to provide free meals to 83 million children and pregnant women across the sprawling archipelago.

However, investors wary of Prabowo's big spending plans have worried that fiscal deficit thresholds could be challenged due to the programme. 

The scheme was also linked to cases of food poisoning that have affected at least 33,000 children as of April, according to Network for Education Watch, a non-governmental organisation.

Source: Agencies/rl

Related Topics

Indonesia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement