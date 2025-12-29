Indonesian rescuers find a body while searching for Valencia coach and 3 children

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers recovered the body of a female victim believed to be part of the family of a Spanish football coach and his three children who went missing after a tour boat sank three days ago.

The rescue team discovered the body just after dawn on Monday (Dec 29), floating near the northern waters of Serai island, about 1km from the site of the sinking, after a local resident spotted the victim, said Fathur Rahman, the Maumere Search and Rescue Office chief.

He said the body was transported to a hospital in Labuan Bajo, a gateway town to eastern Indonesia’s Komodo National Park, for identification.

“Relatives of the victim joined the ambulance to ensure identification through medical and forensic procedures,” Rahman said.

The family holiday in the park area turned tragic for Valencia CF Women’s B coach Fernando Martín, 44, when the boat also carrying his wife, their four children, four crew members and a local guide, went down Friday evening after suffering engine failure on a trip within the park that attracts thousands of international visitors for diving, trekking and wildlife tours.