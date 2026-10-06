What Prabowo’s biggest Cabinet reshuffle to date signals as he nears 2 years in office

WHY NOW?

The latest shake-up comes less than three weeks after Prabowo sacked his finance minister on Sep 14, when Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa was replaced by his deputy Suahasil Nazara.

Talk of Purbaya’s removal had been circulating for some months given the perception of him as a polarising figure who attracted both praise and criticism for his brash and unfiltered style.

Analysts had previously told CNA that a widespread restructuring inside Indonesia’s finance ministry - which caused unhappiness among officials - and a public disagreement with sovereign wealth fund Danantara over the use of its profits were possible reasons prompting Prabowo to sack Purbaya after months of growing calls for his removal.

On why another major round of Cabinet changes followed suit shortly, Wawan said there could be different political and policy considerations for the latest round after Purbaya’s sacking.

But he also sees the reshuffles as part of a broader consolidation of presidential authority.

The uncertainty serves to remind ministers “who holds the power”, Wawan said.

Nicky Fahrizal, a political researcher from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies Indonesia think-tank, said that the timing of Prabowo’s largest reshuffle to date is significant as it marks a further shift away from the previous Jokowi administration.

“Two years is enough time for the transition. Now it is time to take full control,” Nicky said, describing the political message he believes Prabowo is sending through the reshuffle.

There is also Prabowo’s evolving relationship with Jokowi.

The former president recently revealed that he has been a member of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), chaired by his son Kaesang Pangarep, since October 2025.

Jokowi, whose other son Gibran Rakabuming Raka is Indonesia’s vice president, has also become increasingly active in the party.

Analysts previously told CNA that his involvement could strengthen PSI ahead of the next presidential election in 2029 and give Jokowi’s family a more established political vehicle of its own.

Both Wawan and Nicky said that some of Thursday’s changes could be interpreted as Prabowo asserting greater independence from his predecessor, whom he had previously credited for helping him win the 2024 presidential election.

Wawan pointed particularly to Pratikno, who served in Jokowi’s government for a decade and was one of his closest aides.

Prabowo appeared to be sending a message that while Jokowi could continue his own political activities, “in my government, I am the one who decides”, Wawan said.

But Prabowo has not publicly positioned the reshuffle as a move against Jokowi, and several figures associated with the former president remain in government but in less prominent positions.

Listyo’s and Pratikno’s reassignments rather than outright removal illustrate the balancing act, said analysts.

Nicky said moving such figures to less strategic positions allows Prabowo to reduce their influence without causing an unnecessary political rupture with Jokowi.

“This is to maintain good relations,” he said.

“If they were simply dismissed, there would definitely be a bad rapport, bad communication,” Nicky said.