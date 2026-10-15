Indonesia disaster chief's brother among five suspects in alleged corruption case

SINGAPORE: Indonesia’s anti-graft agency on Wednesday (Oct 14) named five people as suspects in an alleged corruption case involving the procurement of goods and services using emergency funds at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

One of the suspects is Bima Setyawan, the younger brother of Suharyanto, who was replaced as BNPB chief by Kristomei Sianturi on Thursday. It is unclear whether the leadership change is related to the corruption probe.

The other suspects are BNPB procurement officer Gabriel Purwaka Sigit, expert advisor Richard Erlangga and two individuals from the private sector - Gery Prasetiawan and Syifa Nrika G, local media reported.

The alleged corruption involves purchases made by BNPB, some of which were paid for with agency funds earmarked allocated for emergency needs, such as delivering aid to disaster-hit areas.

The emergency funds make up a significant portion of the agency’s annual budget of the year, totalling up to 4.62 trillion rupiah (US$258 million), the Jakarta Post reported.

The naming of suspects on Wednesday followed a series of raids by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) earlier this week across Jakarta, where 14 people were detained, including BNPB secretary-general Rustian.

The five suspects named on Wednesday were among those detained during the operation. Rustian has since been released and is being treated as a witness.