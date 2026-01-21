Regent of Indonesia’s Pati regency arrested for suspected graft offences
The regent, Sudewo, is accused of extorting between 125 million rupiah (US$7,400) and 150 million rupiah from each village official seeking appointment to public posts. “However, his subordinates who coordinated the extortion asked for 165 million rupiah, of which they pocketed the difference,” said an anti-graft official.
PATI, Indonesia: An Indonesian regent who had previously made headlines after he was targeted following local tax protests was arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption case linked to the appointment of village officials in Central Java.
Officers from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Pati Regent Sudewo in a sting operation on Monday (Jan 19).
The arrest of the Gerindra party politician was confirmed by KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chairman of Gerindra.
“Correct, one of the parties secured in the sting operation in Pati is Mr SDW,” Budi was quoted as saying by local news outlet Kompas, referring to Sudewo. Pati is a regency in Central Java, about a nine-hour train journey from capital Jakarta.
On Tuesday, Sudewo - who like many Indonesians goes by one name - denied the allegations levelled against him before being detained at the KPK detention centre in Jakarta.
"I'm speaking frankly. As for whether or not you believe me, please. I haven't, I've never discussed it formally or informally with anyone, not even the village head. I've never discussed it with all the village heads in Pati Regency,” he was quoted as saying by Kompas.
Sudewo further claimed that the report against him was made by a village head who did not support him during the 2024 regional elections.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, KPK acting deputy for enforcement Asep Guntur Rahayu said that authorities suspected Sudewo of extorting officials appointed to fill various positions in 401 village administrations in 21 districts across Pati.
“Sudewo initially asked for 125 million rupiah (US$7,400) to 150 million rupiah per person,” Asep was quoted as saying by the Jakarta Post. “However, his subordinates who coordinated the extortion asked for 165 million rupiah, of which they pocketed the difference.”
Kompas had earlier reported that Sudewo’s campaign team – dubbed Team Eight – had, according to the KPK, become the extortion operator for the village official candidate selection process.
They had allegedly set an all-in fee of between 165 million rupiah and 225 million rupiah. This purported fee covered registration and the promise of passing the village official selection process.
Asep – the KPK official – said that Sudewo allegedly threatened not to open selections for village officials in the following years if the candidates did not pay the kickbacks.
Investigators seized 2.6 billion rupiah in cash, which was believed to be obtained from just one district. Sudewo – alongside three others – were named as suspects in connection to the case.
A STRING OF CONTROVERSIES
Sudewo was inaugurated as Pati regent in February 2025 after winning the 2024 regional election under Prabowo’s nomination. His latest legal trouble is not the first time Sudewo has come under the anti-graft agency’s scrutiny.
He was previously questioned as a witness in an alleged bribery case involving railway construction at the Directorate General of Railways under the Ministry of Transportation.
Sudewo also drew widespread public attention last August after thousands of residents staged protests at Pati’s town square. The protests were triggered by his administration’s decision to raise rural and urban land and building taxes by as much as 250 per cent.
In a video that sparked public outrage, Sudewo said he was undeterred by the demonstrations and even challenged residents to mobilise larger crowds.
“I will not change the decision. I will move forward,” he said in response to opposition to the policy then.
According to the Jakarta Post, the protests forced members of Pati Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) to agree to exercise its right of inquiry to investigate Sudewo’s policies.
The councillors formed a task force to investigate potential misconduct as a basis for impeachment. But the attempt to remove Sudewo failed after receiving support from only one of the council’s seven factions - the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).
Before becoming Pati regent, Sudewo served two terms as a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives, from 2009 to 2013 and from 2019 to 2024. During his time in parliament, he sat on Commission X before moving to Commission V, which oversees infrastructure and transportation.