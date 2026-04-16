‘Sharing the pain’: Domestic airfares in Indonesia soar, but who’s really feeling the pinch?

JAKARTA: A fuel surcharge hike of up to 38 per cent has sent domestic airfares in Indonesia soaring, with passengers lamenting that prices have shot up by as much as 50 per cent.

This is well above a price hike of 9 per cent to 13 per cent envisaged by the government, with analysts attributing the difference partly due to a delay in airlines getting a tax subsidy from the Prabowo Subianto administration.

One passenger, Jennifer - who asked that her real name not be used as she does not have permission from her employer to speak to the media - said ticket prices last week for flights from Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, to Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang had risen sharply.

“Medan to Jakarta tickets that used to cost around 1.6 million rupiah to 1.9 million rupiah (US$93 to US$111) have jumped to 2.5 million rupiah for economy class, while business class can reach 8 million rupiah to 14 million rupiah,” said the Jakarta-based private sector employee, who frequently travels to Medan for work.

Jennifer showed CNA ticket records dated Apr 9, 2026, where average fares for the Medan to Jakarta route were above 2 million rupiah, with the highest price listed by Citilink - a low cost carrier under state-owned flag carrier Garuda - at 2.5 million rupiah for a 9.45pm departure.

A month earlier, Citilink flights on the same route were priced at around 1.6 million rupiah - indicating an increase of more than 50 per cent.

A check on Google Flights on Wednesday (Apr 15) showed the cheapest Medan to Jakarta fare at 1.8 million rupiah with Citilink, while the most expensive ticket, offered by Garuda Indonesia, had reached 2.8 million rupiah.

Jennifer said she also struggled to secure a ticket, forcing her return to Jakarta - originally scheduled for last Wednesday - to be delayed by two days.

In her experience, such difficulties are typically confined to peak holiday periods or the lead-up to major festivities, even though the Idul Fitri travel season has already passed.

“Outside of peak season, you can usually still buy a ticket on the same day,” she said.

