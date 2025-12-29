Indonesia fire kills 16 people in nursing home

JAKARTA: A fire at a nursing home in the city of Manado on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island has killed 16 people, police said on Monday (Dec 29).

The fire in the single-storey house started on Sunday evening while the residents were asleep.

"The team on the ground has confirmed that the death toll currently is 16," North Sulawesi police spokesperson Alamsyah Hasibuan said. "Fifteen of them were burned to death, while one victim’s body remains intact."

There were 15 survivors who were treated at two hospitals in Manado, Hasibuan said. The bodies of the victims were taken to a hospital for identification with the assistance of their families.

Footage by news channel Metro TV showed the fire blazing through the home, turning the night sky orange, with residents appearing to help one elderly person escape from the burning building.

Body bags were lined up outside the building.