Fatal Jakarta fire: Company boss arrested, experts call for tighter safety standards as details of lapses emerge

JAKARTA: Jakarta governor Pramono Anung has ordered the re-inspection of all buildings’ certificate of proper function in the Indonesian capital, as experts urged tighter fire safety standards and an audit of high-rises after a blaze killed 22 people on Tuesday (Dec 9).

Jakarta police have also arrested Michael Wisnu Wardana, the managing director of Terra Drone Indonesia, which rented the seven-storey building where the blaze broke out.

Michael has been formally named a suspect and was arrested on Wednesday night, news outlets reported.

He has been charged under articles in Indonesia’s Criminal Code that relate to acts resulting in a fire, negligence resulting in a fire, and negligence resulting in death, said Roby Saputra, chief of Central Jakarta Police’s criminal investigation unit.

The building owner will also be questioned, Roby said, as reported by Kompas. The building owner has not been named.

The Terra Drone fire started on the ground floor of the building and is believed to have originated from a drone battery being charged in the warehouse. Building occupants were forced to flee to the rooftop, where they were rescued using makeshift ladders.

All 22 people who died were employees of the drone service provider, and most of the deaths occurred because victims ran out of oxygen while trapped in the thick smoke.

Terra Drone Indonesia has said the victims will receive all entitlements under Indonesian labour regulations, and the company will also extend condolence payments to their families, Jakarta Globe reported.