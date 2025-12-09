Commentary: Sumatra floods show Indonesia is stuck in a cycle of crisis management

SYDNEY: As the floodwaters in Sumatra started to recede, the full extent of the devastation became painfully clear: more than 900 lives lost, over 3.2 million people affected and entire communities left underwater. It ticked every box for national disaster status.

Yet Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto never declared it, insisting the situation remained manageable. That decision kept emergency funds locked behind bureaucratic red tape, prevented ministries from rapidly reallocating budgets and blocked formal channels for international assistance.

This is not a lament about disaster management – it is about reactionary governance. Indonesia is stuck in a never-ending loop: Disaster strikes, the government scrambles to respond, fine-sounding promises flow, attention fades, and the cycle starts again.

Prabowo set out five key directives in response to the latest floods, which followed an unusual cyclone last month in the Malacca Strait. He wanted road access restored, electricity and water services back on, quicker logistics to deploy the military, and a focus on improving climate preparedness.

Helicopters flew in, military ships reached isolated communities, and the media captured Prabowo in action. But while these measures were visible and swift, they addressed only the immediate damage. They did nothing to tackle the deeper, structural failures that made the disaster possible. His emergency actions may be well-timed but they are short-term fixes, not long-term solutions.