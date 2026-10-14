Indonesia to assess foreign firefighting aid offers, hopes to extinguish blazes within a month

JAKARTA: Indonesia said it will assess offers from other countries to help combat forest and land fires based on the type of aid offered, even as it aims to extinguish the blazes in less than a month.

Speaking at a forum in Jakarta on Tuesday (Oct 13), Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat stressed that Indonesia would need to ascertain the effectiveness of any help offered in accelerating firefighting operations on the ground.

The minister did not name any countries, but Malaysia had previously offered firefighting aircraft, three helicopters and 52 people to assist with firefighting operations.

Singapore also said it is prepared to help Indonesia in fighting forest fires wherever necessary amid the ongoing haze.