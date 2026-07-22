New head of Indonesia’s free meals programme quits after 45 days citing health reasons, as budget cuts loom

JAKARTA: The newly appointed head of Indonesia’s National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which runs President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free meals programme, has resigned after 45 days in the role, with the initiative reportedly set to see further budget cuts.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jul 22), Nanik Sudaryati Deyang said she was stepping down for health reasons, revealing that she has a heart condition and would be travelling overseas the same day to seek a second medical opinion.

“With a heavy heart, I bid farewell to the president to undergo treatment abroad for my heart. I plan to depart today, on Wednesday,” she said in her post.

Nanik said that her decision to seek medical treatment abroad was based on recommendations from colleagues and not due to a lack of trust in Indonesian doctors.

She added that Prabowo has approved her resignation and expressed concern for her condition, but asked her to continue overseeing the National Nutrition Agency.

“He asked me to continue overseeing BGN. It is likely that the president will establish a supervisory board, and I have been asked to serve as its chairman,” she said.

“If it’s just a matter of giving advice and keeping an eye on things, I can still do that, as long as it doesn’t involve handling money …. I’m traumatised by that,” she added.

Nanik assumed leadership of the agency last month following a high-profile corruption crackdown that saw its former head Dadan Hindayana sacked and arrested over allegations of fund misappropriation within the programme, along with two other deputies.

Nanik was the only deputy retained by Prabowo. She was inaugurated as the new agency head on Jun 8.

During her brief tenure, Nanik led a major overhaul of the programme infrastructure, evaluating nearly 28,000 community kitchens nationwide, establishing quality tiers for 3,000 facilities and halting expansion in oversaturated regions, state news agency Antara reported.