Indonesian military’s deployment to Gaza strictly for humanitarian purposes, not combat operations: Foreign Affairs Ministry

JAKARTA: Any deployment of the Indonesian military to Gaza will be strictly for humanitarian purposes and not combat operations, the government said as it gears up to send up to 8,000 peacekeeping troops by June this year.

Indonesia has been preparing its forces for possible deployment as part of the Gaza International Stabilisation Force (ISF), a United Nations-authorised multinational peacekeeping force outlined in the Gaza peace plan.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025 authorised a US-led Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish the ISF.

In a statement last Saturday (Feb 14), Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said its mandate on troop deployment would be humanitarian in nature, focusing on protecting civilians, providing medical and humanitarian assistance, reconstruction efforts as well as training and strengthening the capacity of the Palestinian police.

“Indonesian troops will not be involved in combat operations or any action leading to direct confrontation with any armed group,” the ministry said, as quoted by The Jakarta Post.

It added that Indonesia would “terminate participation if the ISF’s implementation deviates” from the agreed terms.

Any deployment would also require the consent of the Palestinian Authority, the foreign ministry said.

According to news outlet Tempo, the statement on Saturday also outlined additional caveats, including that the use of force would be permitted only for self-defence and strictly to maintain the mission’s mandate. The use of force would be a last resort.