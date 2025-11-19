Indonesian teen's diary and online trail reveal path to Jakarta mosque blasts

JAKARTA: An Indonesian student suspected of carrying out a bomb attack at his school mosque in Jakarta wrote of feeling isolated in his 42-page diary and drew inspiration from a Telegram group glorifying white supremacist attacks, according to new details from police.

The early‑November explosions struck worshippers as they lined up for Friday prayers, injuring 96 people and scattering shoes, prayer mats and glass across the courtyard.

Investigators have since combed through his internet history and raided his home to piece together how a reclusive 17-year-old in Muslim-majority Indonesia absorbed extremist ideologies with no historic influence in the country.

"He wanted to be recognised by members of the online community … because he feels lonely," Jakarta police spokesperson Reonald Simanjuntak told Reuters.

Police said the student, who is being treated as a "child facing the law" under Indonesia's juvenile crime regulations and has not been formally identified, acted alone, building seven small bombs at home by following instructions from YouTube videos.

He sourced materials such as potassium chloride and nails from online marketplaces without setting off alarm bells, a security lapse police said they will examine closely.

Four of the devices detonated while three failed to explode.

Simanjuntak said the teenager joined an international Telegram channel where members shared violent material and discussed past attacks, including the 2019 massacre at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the 1999 shootings at Columbine High School in the United States.

Telegram's terms of service explicitly forbid the promotion of violence, spokesperson Remi Vaughn told Reuters, saying moderators using AI tools monitor public areas of the platform and remove millions of pieces of harmful content each day, including material that promotes violence.

The press office of Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately respond to request for comment.