A year since Indonesia’s deadly stadium stampede, justice remains elusive, more work needed to stop football violence

MALANG, Indonesia: There was a time in a not-so-distant past when for a few hours every weekend, the city of Malang in Indonesia would appear deserted.

Virtually everyone in the hilly city of 800,000 people was either at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in the outskirts of Malang or glued to the television sets at home or at cafes and roadside food stalls, rooting for their once beloved football club, Arema FC.

The mood of the city would change depending on the outcome of each match.

Whenever the club won, supporters in Arema jerseys and other attributes would parade the city in their motorcycles and cars to celebrate their victories. Conversely, the mood of the city would turn gloomy and somber whenever the club lost.

That all changed on Oct 1, 2022 when 135 people were killed in a stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, making it the second deadliest football tragedy in the world.