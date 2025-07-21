From phones to EVs and bubble teas, how are Chinese brands winning over consumers in Malaysia, Indonesia?

JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR: When Indonesian Dwi Soejatmoko, 42, bought his first television set about 20 years ago, he opted for a brand he had never heard of before: Changhong.

Since he was just fresh out of university then, Dwi was price-conscious and the Chinese brand was affordable.

At that time, Chinese brands were often considered of lower quality, but Dwi did not dwell much on it as long as he could watch his favourite programmes on TV.

But to his surprise, the household appliance functioned well. It even still works today, two decades later.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Now, Dwi owns not just a China-branded TV, but also many other gadgets and appliances.

“Firstly, the prices are clearly competitive and low compared to brands from other countries,” Dwi told CNA.

“China used to be known as a country that copied products, but now it is a country that creates new product innovations in terms of technology and usability.”

For decades, Chinese-made products were synonymous with being mass-produced with little to no brand recognition.

The public also considers them to be inferior in quality to those that were made in Japan or in European countries. But that perception has slowly changed, and Chinese brands have become popular among consumers in Southeast Asia.