Amnesty International decries alleged police killing of boy, 14, in Indonesia’s Maluku

TUAL, Maluku: Amnesty International has condemned the alleged fatal assault of a 14-year-old boy in Indonesia’s Maluku province by a police officer, in what the human rights non-governmental organisation has called an extrajudicial killing.

Usman Hamid, the executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said that the purported assault on Arianto Tawakal in Tual by a member of the National Police's Mobile Brigade was a “serious violation of human rights”, news outlet Tempo reported on Sunday (Feb 22).

Tempo identified the officer involved with an acronym - second police brigadier MS - though other news outlets have since identified him as Masias Siahaya.

Masias was allegedly monitoring illegal street racing when the incident occurred on Feb 19.

According to information gathered by Amnesty International from Arianto’s family, the boy was riding on a downhill road near a hospital when the incident happened.

The victim’s older brother, Nasri Karim, claimed he was riding pillion with Arianto when Masias allegedly jumped out from behind a tree and swung the tactical helmet he was wearing, striking Arianto in the face.

The blow caused Arianto to lose control of his motorcycle, sending the two-wheeler hurtling forward before it crashed, dragging his head along the asphalt.

Arianto was then taken to Karel Sadsuitubun Regional Hospital, but was pronounced dead due to severe brain haemorrhaging. Meanwhile, Nasri suffered a broken arm and is still undergoing treatment.

STREET RACING CLAIM

Arianto’s family denied allegations that he was involved in illegal street racing activities. Meanwhile, Nasri claimed the motorcycle’s speed increased due to downhill road conditions.

The police said that Masias had swung his tactical helmet into the air several times as a signal. However, the swing allegedly struck Arianto on the temple, causing the boy to lose control and crash into a vehicle in front of him.