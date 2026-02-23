Amnesty International decries alleged police killing of boy, 14, in Indonesia’s Maluku
Arianto Tawakal’s family denied allegations that the 14-year-old was involved in illegal street racing when he was struck with a helmet by a police officer while riding his motorcycle.
TUAL, Maluku: Amnesty International has condemned the alleged fatal assault of a 14-year-old boy in Indonesia’s Maluku province by a police officer, in what the human rights non-governmental organisation has called an extrajudicial killing.
Usman Hamid, the executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said that the purported assault on Arianto Tawakal in Tual by a member of the National Police's Mobile Brigade was a “serious violation of human rights”, news outlet Tempo reported on Sunday (Feb 22).
Tempo identified the officer involved with an acronym - second police brigadier MS - though other news outlets have since identified him as Masias Siahaya.
Masias was allegedly monitoring illegal street racing when the incident occurred on Feb 19.
According to information gathered by Amnesty International from Arianto’s family, the boy was riding on a downhill road near a hospital when the incident happened.
The victim’s older brother, Nasri Karim, claimed he was riding pillion with Arianto when Masias allegedly jumped out from behind a tree and swung the tactical helmet he was wearing, striking Arianto in the face.
The blow caused Arianto to lose control of his motorcycle, sending the two-wheeler hurtling forward before it crashed, dragging his head along the asphalt.
Arianto was then taken to Karel Sadsuitubun Regional Hospital, but was pronounced dead due to severe brain haemorrhaging. Meanwhile, Nasri suffered a broken arm and is still undergoing treatment.
STREET RACING CLAIM
Arianto’s family denied allegations that he was involved in illegal street racing activities. Meanwhile, Nasri claimed the motorcycle’s speed increased due to downhill road conditions.
The police said that Masias had swung his tactical helmet into the air several times as a signal. However, the swing allegedly struck Arianto on the temple, causing the boy to lose control and crash into a vehicle in front of him.
Rijik Fikri Tawakal - the victim’s father - was quoted by news outlet Kompas to have denied this claim and countered that his son was struck without any warning. He also denied the police’s claim that there was a crowd at the scene.
“My son (Arianto) was shocked when this officer (Masias) raised his helmet and immediately struck his face,” Rijik said.
Rijik also expressed disappointment over the treatment by officers after the incident. In a viral video, Arianto can be seen lying face down, unconscious on blood-soaked asphalt, as several police officers lifted him up, with blood visibly flowing from his head.
"What I regret is that they lifted my child like he was an animal,” he said.
Amnesty International has also criticised the police’s initial claim which linked the victim to street racing.
Usman said this pattern resembled previous cases of purported police violence, including the death of student Gamma Rizkynata Oktavandy in Semarang.
“This amateurish approach reminds us of the police violence case that claimed the life of a student in Semarang, Gamma. Instead of acting firmly and thoroughly uncovering the facts, the police accused Gamma of being involved in a brawl,” Usman said.
On Aug 8, 2025, a police inspector was sentenced to 15 years’ jail and fined 200 million rupiah (US$11,900) for fatally shooting 17-year-old Gamma, local media reported.
Separately Masias - the officer involved in the latest case in Maluku - has been detained at the Tual Police detention facility since Feb 19, said public relations head of the Maluku Regional Police senior commissioner Rositah Umasugi.
"He is being detained to be held accountable for his actions in accordance with the applicable legal processes,” Rositah said, as reported by Tempo.
Masias will undergo both criminal and ethical proceedings. If found guilty, he could face dismissal without honour, she added.
Tual Police Chief Whansi Des Asmoro said that his team is still investigating the sequence of events, including the claim of illegal street racing at the location.
“We are still examining whether there was indeed illegal street racing at the time, or whether the victim was merely passing by, as stated by the family," Whansi said.
"There are witnesses who say there were vehicles racing and that the officer took preventive action. However, whether the actions taken were in accordance with procedures or not is what we are currently investigating.”